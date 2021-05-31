Coach Simmons urges consistency as negative tests pave way for four-day game

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — All members of the West Indies training squad have tested negative for COVID-19 paving the way for Head Coach Phil Simmons to ramp up preparation for the two-Test series against South Africa starting in 12 days.

The latest round of PCR testing was conducted Thursday and with no positives reported, the 30-man squad was allowed to train in two groups on Friday and yesterday at the Daren Sammy National Stadium.

Preparation will move into high gear on Monday when a four-day match gets underway at the training venue, and Simmons urged players — especially those who had excelled in recent series — not to rest on their laurels.

“I am happy that we are back to full training. We are happy with the preparations up to this point and everyone is fully aware of what is required,” Simmons said in a statement.

“Yes, we had four good Test matches [against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka], but at the same time, people need to know that their position is not guaranteed unless they continue to play well.

