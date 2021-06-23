Fully vaccinated fans in Grenada get chance to see T20 World Champions West Indies ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket fans in Grenada will get the chance to see the reigning World T20 Champions, West Indies, in action against South Africa in the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) Series. Following the request from the Government of Grenada to explore the opportunity to have fans at the matches, the Ministry of Health, in co-ordination with the Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made provision for fully vaccinated spectators to attend the five-match series. Fully vaccinated fans will need to have received their second vaccine dose 14 days before the game that they are attending to be eligible to purchase tickets. The first match will be at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday, June 26 with the second following on Sunday, June 27; Tuesday, June 29; Thursday, July 1; and Saturday, July 3. First ball daily is at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica Time).

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “Following the return of fans during the second Betway Test in St Lucia, we are delighted to gradually welcome back fans into the stands at the Grenada National Stadium. We know they will have a great time watching our World Champions take on our visitors from South Africa. This is a step in the right direction, and we again want to thank all the health officials and organisers who made sure all systems are in place to keep everyone safe for what promises to be an exciting series.”

Fans must produce their vaccination documentation and national ID to be able to purchase a ticket. Fully vaccinated fans will be seated in the top tiers of the Junior Murray/Rawl Lewis Stand and the Members Stand. Fans under the age of 18 years will not be allowed to purchase tickets or enter the stadium.

The price of tickets is EC$50 per match day. Fans can purchase a five-match season pass for EC$200 at a special promotional price essentially getting one match ticket for free when you purchase four. There is also a special offer of any three matches for EC$120 applying to the second to fifth matches.

Sales will run daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm at the main ticket booth at the Grenada National Stadium, concluding on July 2. This venue will be used for tickets sales on NON-MATCH DAYS. Details for ticket sales booth on match days will be announced at a later date.

Fans will need to wear facemasks to gain entry to the venue and then keep wearing masks throughout the match. They will also need to remain socially distanced at all times when seated. A limited number of vendors will be selling non-alcoholic drinks and snacks, and fans will be able to take their own small coolers into the stadium.

For fans to get a ticket and gain access to the National Stadium, the following steps must be taken to meet COVID-19 match protocols

Tickets will only be available to those who are vaccinated two week in advance of the game that they are attending.

Fans must bring their vaccination documentation and national ID when purchasing tickets, with tickets issued at the box office on non-match days

Fans can purchase tickets for a maximum of 4 friends and family if they bring the vaccination documentation and national IDs for the family members they are purchasing tickets for.

All fans must bring their vaccination documentation, national ID and valid ticket to gain entry.

All fans must wear masks/face shields and be socially distanced at all times

Fans can bring in 12”x12”x12” coolers with: food and non-alcoholic beverages in plastic/non-glass bottles no glass, no alcohol, no knives/sharp metal objects ice in bags (not loose) to allow for security searches



Security will be searching cooler for the above items

Tickets are non-transferable

No patrons under the age of 18

