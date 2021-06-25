West Indies name squad for 1st and 2nd CG Insurance T20Is

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel today named the 13-member squad for the first and second CG Insurance T20 Internationals (T20I) against South Africa.

The panel recalled Andre Russell, the talismanic all-rounder to the squad, as the defending T20 World Champions prepare for the matches which will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. First ball daily is 2pm (1pm Jamaica Time).

Russell is a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been a member of the squad which won the titles in 2012 and 2016. He has played 49 T20Is for the West Indies and his last appearance was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in March last year.

Roger Harper, Lead Selector said: “Andre Russell will add that ‘X’ factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence, while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup.”

 

FULL SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Fabian Allen

Dwayne Bravo

Fidel Edwards

Andre Fletcher

Chris Gayle

Jason Holder

Evin Lewis

Obed McCoy

Andre Russell

Lendl Simmons

Kevin Sinclair

Fully vaccinated fans will be able to buy tickets for the game from the stadium box office and ticket booths on presentation of their vaccination documentation and their national ID, with tickets available at EC$50 per match. 

Fans in the Caribbean can watch live on Flow Sports or via the Flow Sports app. Live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and on a number of local radio stations across the Caribbean. Fans also follow live ball by ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre, featuring the new live match blog. 

