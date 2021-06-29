West Indies name unchanged 13-member squad for 3rd CG Insurance T20 International

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel today named an unchanged 13-member squad for the third CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) against South Africa. The match will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Tuesday, June 29 with the first ball at 2pm (1pm Jamaica Time).

The five-match CG Insurance T20I Series is currently 1-1 after the first two exciting matches of the Series. Two-time World Champions, West Indies won the series opener by eight wickets on Saturday, while South Africa fought back to win the second match by 16 runs on Sunday.

This series forms part of the West Indies’ international home season with a total of 15 T20Is as they continue preparations to defend their title at the ICC T20 World Cup to be played later this year.