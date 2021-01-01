Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL's CEO
Fri, Jul 2, '21
Pete Russell has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the tournament’s inception, serving as the Chief Operating Officer.
Russell has overseen the operational side of the Hero CPL for the last eight years during which time the league has grown in stature to become one of the most-watched franchise T20 tournaments in the world. He has also played a key role in securing commercial partnerships, broadcast deals and building strong and productive relationships with governments across the region.