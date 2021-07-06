CWI's Grave: West Indies Womens players cleared to play after collapsing

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has remained tight-lipped following the incident where two West Indies Women’s players collapsed during the second T20 international against Pakistan Women at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Friday.

Chinelle Henry and Chadean Nation both collapsed during the match, but since then CWI have not explained why the players collapsed.

On Monday, Grave told Newsday in a WhatsApp message, “Both players have been cleared by local hospital and the CWI medical team to resume training and playing.”

On Friday, media officer Naasira Mohammed said, “Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Will provide update when it becomes available.”

