West Indies finish 3-2 winners of ODI series against Pakistan Women ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women finished the CG Insurance One Day International Series against Pakistan Women with a 3-2 series victory, despite losing the fifth and final match by 22 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern Method. The match was reduced to 36 overs per side due to excess moisture on the pitch. The umpires deliberated and delayed the toss and start of the match allowing the pitch time to dry. The game was then reduced by a further two overs to 34 overs per side as the rains came and forced a stop in play. Pakistan women took advantage of some wayward bowling by the West Indies Women, both in the opening overs and then the back end of the innings which allowed them to post 190/8. At the innings break, the umpires gave the West Indies Women a revised target of 194 runs from the 34 overs. The West Indies Women struggled to maintain or overtake the required run-rate, leaving too many runs to get in the final overs with wickets consistently falling.

West Indies Women's Head Coach Courtney Walsh was pleased with the overall performance of the team throughout the series despite the back-to-back losses. Coach Walsh told CWI Media "There's a fair amount of positives with the cricket upfront. We lacked consistency in the last two games, we didn't show that hunger. I wouldn't say it was complacency but we made some crucial mistakes that costed us right throughout. The results of both series wins were very good because we hadn't had a series for a while. Moving forward we have to look a where we are, we have the qualifiers coming up and World Cup after so we have to address a number of areas.

Captain Stafanie Taylor shared similar sentiments as Head Coach Walsh, telling CWI Media "We will take away the series win but I guess when you look back on these two last games... I think we should have done a lot better. (On winning the series) It's very pleasing, we haven't won a series at home or away (in a long time), to actually win a series at home, once you win at home you can transfer that to a win away, so I'm really pleased we're back up and running when it comes to winning."

Pakistan Women

190/8 (34 overs)

Muneeba Ali 39 Shabika Gajnabi 6-0-26-2

Omaima Sohail 34 Chinelle Henry 7-0-37-2

West Indies Women

171 all out (34 overs)

Britney Cooper 40 Fatima Sana Khan 7-0-39-5

Deandra Dottin 37 Diana Baig 7-0-32-2

Pakistan Women won by 22 runs via DLS method

