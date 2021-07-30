Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend T20I Series GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The West Indies return to Guyana and fully vaccinated fans will be able to watch the T20 team in action as they continue preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. The reigning T20 World Champions will face-off against Pakistan at the Guyana National Stadium in the final three matches of the Osaka Batteries Presents PSO Carient Cup on Saturday, July 31; Sunday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 3. The first ball daily is 11 am (10 Jamaica Time). These are the final three T20I matches that the West Indies play in the Caribbean in 2021 prior to the selection of the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. The Government of The Republic of Guyana and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI) have come together to ensure fully vaccinated fans can be in attendance. Fully vaccinated fans are those who have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before the date of match they will be attending. Spectators will also need to wear facemasks to gain entry to the matches and then keep wearing masks throughout. Fans will also need to remain socially distanced at all times.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “As we make a welcome return to Guyana there is great anticipation and expectation as our passionate loyal supporters will get a chance to see the West Indies in action. This is great news for our fans who we know will be eager to attend the three Osaka Batteries Presents PSO Cup West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is at the National Stadium at Providence. In the build-up to the matches, we have worked with our colleagues at the GCB and the Government make sure all the necessary protocols are in place and all requirements are met to ensure the safety of players and officials, as well as the spectators to the venue. Our T20 team has been in superb form, and we hope to see them continuing in this vein and give the people of Guyana and the whole of the West Indies plenty to shout about.”

Tickets prices are US$20/GUY$4,000 for each match. There are three locations where fans can make purchases at three locations. These are GCB Office at Regent Road, Bourda; Imran and Son at 73 ‘A’ Rose Hall Town, Berbice; and at Imam Bacchus and Sons at Affiance, Essequibo Coast. Tickets will be on sale every day from 9am to 5pm.

For fans to get tickets and then gain access to the stadium, the following steps must be taken to meet COVID-19 match protocols:

Once tickets are purchased, Guyana Ministry of Health officials will be on hand to validate vaccination documentation and check tickets and ID at the entrance to the Guyana National Stadium

Fans will need to present their ID, ticket and vaccination documentation to be allowed entry.

Fans will need to wear face masks at all times and socially distance in the stadium.

Fans will be accommodated in all stands, but fans will not be admitted to the grass bank.

No re-entry allowed if fans leave the venue.

Under-18s will not be allowed entry.

Fans will only be able to purchase tickets for themselves. Friends or family members will need to buy their tickets separately for validation and to access tickets.

Additionally, with vendors not available in the stadium, fans will be able to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks. The following list of restrictions must be adhered to for entry into the ground on matchday:

Fans can bring in coolers, of a size that can fit under a seat for food and drink (12x12x12).

Any ice in coolers must remain bagged to allow security inspection of coolers.

Glass bottles of any kind are not allowed.

Alcohol of any kind is not allowed.

No knives, sharp metal objects.

0 comments