Pollard hints DJ Bravo set to retire from international cricket

WEST Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard hinted that Dwayne Bravo will retire from international cricket in the near future.

Before the final T20 between West Indies and Pakistan on Tuesday, which was eventually abandoned, Pollard said the match would be Bravo’s last match for West Indies on Caribbean soil.

In a video posted on the Windies Cricket Twitter page, Pollard said, “We just want to take this opportunity to wish one of our stalwarts of the game in West Indies cricket (the best) in all three formats of the game…yes, he has retired from the other formats a long time, but Bravo (is being) given this opportunity here to play his final game in maroon on Caribbean soil, so we look forward to that.”

Bravo, 37, has been among the wickets during the West Indies' busy period at home over the past few months. In 2021, West Indies have already played Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in T20 series.

