West Indies Women to host South Africa Women in eight-match series in Antigua ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Women will be back in action in the coming weeks when they host South Africa Women in an eight-match series in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and the Coolidge Cricket Ground as they build up to the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers later this year. Following their CG Insurance T20I and CG Insurance ODI wins over Pakistan in July in the white-ball formats, the West Indies Women will now face the Proteas in three T20 Internationals and five CG Insurance One-Day Internationals. The upcoming series will run from Tuesday, August 31 to Monday, September 19. West Indies will use the CG Insurance ODI Series as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, as they look to secure a spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year. The marquee 50-over tournament will see 31 matches being played from March 4 to April 3, 2022. Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Ahead of the matches against South Africa, West Indies Women will hold their third High-Performance Training Camp this year under the guidance of Head Coach, Courtney Walsh, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) have significantly increased investment in the West Indies Women’s preparations and in the Women’s game overall.

“We are delighted to have more cricket on the horizon as this will be a vital part of our preparations for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. We are at a crucial juncture as we prepare for this big event and again, we want to thank CWI for organizing this camp, the T20Is and the CG Insurance ODI Series to get the girls up to speed,” Walsh said.

“We were fantastic against Pakistan last month and we want to bring that winning momentum into this series of matches as well. We are going in the right direction, with the way we want. There is a lot to play for and we will be up for the challenge.”

Fans in the Caribbean can watch the entire series live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channelhttps://bit.ly/WindiesCricketYouTube

Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE (with start times)

Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground – SVRCG

Coolidge Cricket Ground – CCG

Sunday, August 29: Intra-squad warm-up match

Intra-squad warm-up match Tuesday, August 31 : 1st T20I – SVRG (2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica)

: 1st T20I – SVRG (2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica) Thursday, September 2: 2nd T20I – SVRCG (2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica)

2nd T20I – SVRCG (2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica) Saturday, September 4: 3rd T20I – SVRCG (6:30pm Eastern Caribbean/5:30pm Jamaica)

3rd T20I – SVRCG (6:30pm Eastern Caribbean/5:30pm Jamaica) Tuesday, September 7: 1st CG Insurance ODI – CCG (2:45pm Eastern Caribbean/1:45pm Jamaica)

1st CG Insurance ODI – CCG (2:45pm Eastern Caribbean/1:45pm Jamaica) Friday, September 10 : 2nd CG Insurance ODI – CCG (10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica)

: 2nd CG Insurance ODI – CCG (10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica) Monday, September 13 : 3rd CG Insurance ODI – CCG (10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica)

: 3rd CG Insurance ODI – CCG (10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica) Thursday, September 16 : 4th CG Insurance ODI – SVRCG (10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica)

: 4th CG Insurance ODI – SVRCG (10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica) Sunday, September 19: 5th CG Insurance ODI – SVRCG (10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica)

