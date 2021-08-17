Final squads for Hero CPL 2021 confirmed

The final squads for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed. There have been alternations to the teams as a result of changes to player availability.

The teams feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world with Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Ravi Bopara, Glenn Phillips and Kieron Pollard all set to take part.

The tournament gets underway on 26 August with the first match seeing current champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors.