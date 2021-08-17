Final squads for Hero CPL 2021 confirmed

Tue, Aug 17, '21

 

Caribbean Premier League

The final squads for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed. There have been alternations to the teams as a result of changes to player availability. 

The teams feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world with Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Ravi Bopara, Glenn Phillips and Kieron Pollard all set to take part. 

The tournament gets underway on 26 August with the first match seeing current champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors. 

The final squads are as follows: 

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 

SAINT LUCIA KINGS

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

ANDRE RUSSELL 

FAF du PLESSIS 

KIERON POLLARD 

CHRIS GREEN

KEEMO PAUL

RAVI RAMPAUL 

CARLOS BRATHWAITE 

WAHAB RIAZ 

SUNIL NARINE 

ROVMAN POWELL 

TIMOTHY DAVID 

COLIN MUNRO 

HAIDER ALI

ANDRE FLETCHER 

YASIR SHAH

CHADWICK WALTON 

KESRICK WILLIAMS 

DARREN BRAVO 

FIDEL EDWARDS 

USMAN QADIR 

LENDL SIMMONS 

QAIS AHMAD

SAMIT PATEL 

KHARY PIERRE 

JASON MOHAMMED

OBED McCOY 

ISURU UDANA 

MIGAEL PRETORIUS 

RAHKEEM CORNWALL 

TIM SEIFERT

KENNAR LEWIS

MARK DEYAL 

ANDERSON PHILLIP 

SHAMARH BROOKS

ROSTON CHASE 

DENESH RAMDIN 

VEERASAMMY PERMAUL 

JAVELLE GLEN 

TION WEBSTER 

ABIJHAI MANSINGH

KERON COTTOY

AKEAL HOSEIN 

JOSHUA JAMES

JEAVOR ROYAL

JAYDEN SEALES 

KIRK McKENZIE

KADEEM ALLEYNE

LEONARDO JULIEN 

RYAN PERSAUD

ALZARRI JOSEPH

ALI KHAN 

 

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS 

BARBADOS ROYALS

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS

DWAYNE BRAVO

GLENN PHILLIPS

NICHOLAS POORAN 

CHRIS GAYLE

JASON HOLDER 

SHOAIB MALIK 

EVIN LEWIS 

THISARA PERRERA 

IMRAN TAHIR

FABIAN ALLEN 

MOHAMMAD AMIR 

SHIMRON HETMYER 

RAVI BOPARA

JOHNSON CHARLES

MOHAMMAD HAFEEZ 

PAUL van MEEKEREN

SHAI HOPE 

BRANDON KING 

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD 

OSHANE THOMAS

NAVEEN UL HAQ 

SHELDON COTTERELL 

KYLE MAYERS 

ROMARIO SHEPHERD 

FAWAD AHMED

HAYDEN WALSH, JR 

WAQAR SALAMKHIEL 

DEVON THOMAS

AZAM KHAN 

CHANDRAPAUL HEMRAJ 

RAYAD EMRIT 

RAYMON REIFER

ODEAN SMITH 

ASIF ALI

JUSTIN GREAVES

NIAL SMITH

COLIN ARCHIBALD

ASHLEY NURSE

GUDAKESH MOTIE

JON-RUSS JAGGESAR 

JAKE LINTOTT

ANTHONY BRAMBLE 

DOMINIC DRAKES

NYEEM YOUNG 

KEVIN SINCLAIR 

JOSHUA DA SILVA 

JOSHUA BISHOP 

ASHMEAD NEDD 

MYKILE LOUIS

SMIT PATEL

 
       

 

comments 3 comments