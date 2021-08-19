Tickets to go on sale for Hero CPL 2021

Tickets for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) go on sale on Friday 20 August at www.cplt20.com and at the box office at Warner Park, Basseterre. The tournament gets underway on August 26 with all matches taking place at Warner Park in St Kitts.

There will be 25 matches where the public are able to attend across 16 game days. All those who wish to attend matches will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and proof of vaccination status will be required to gain entry.

Hero CPL fans will have the chance to watch more than one match on seven-game days giving even more value for money. Tickets will start from just US$10 with all parts of the ground very competitively priced.

There will be strict COVID-19 protocols for all fans entering the stadium and details of what ticket holders can expect when they arrive at the stadium are available here.

St Kitts & Nevis is open to visitors and those wishing to travel to watch Hero CPL matches will be able to do so as long as they are fully vaccinated and follow the arrival protocols and procedures laid out by the local authorities. The full details of the protocols that will need to be followed can he viewed here.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets can do so by visiting www.cplt20.com

