National Hero Sobers in Cricket Hall of Fame

Sir Garfield Sobers, legendary West Indian cricketer, and considered the greatest allrounder to have ever played the game, has been inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame of the United States of America with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Cricket Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization that recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the game, whether on the international stage or at the local community level.

During a small ceremony held at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex at Wildey, St Michael, on Thursday, the cricketing icon received his Hall Of Fame ring and blazer from the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, Dwight Sutherland, who presented the award on behalf of the organization. Sir Garfield is unable to travel to the institution based in Connecticut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his brief speech, Sutherland said: “Sir Garry as you know is a beloved son of the soil and a national icon – Barbadians are proud of his achievements in the international cricketing arena, and how he ably represented his country and the West Indies.

“The achievements of the life of Sir Garry symbolizes the potency of the sport and how it can positively influence society. Sir Garry personified versatility on the cricket field and was once described as a ‘five’ among cricketers by Sir Donald Bradman. He was considered the greatest all-rounder of all time, a batsman of great genius, a wily bowler who could deliver left-hand orthodox spin as well as left-arm wrist spin, an avid fieldsman, and an enterprising captain.”

Read more at Barbados Today

1 comments