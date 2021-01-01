TKR best Kings at Warner Park Trinbago Knight Riders moved up to second in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table with a 27 run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings. The Kings won the toss and opted to field first and for the first half of the TKR innings they had full control of the game. However, a late salvo from Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert helped the Knight Riders to post a challenging total. In reply Andre Fletcher played a fine lone hand for the Kings but the team never got going as a disciplined Trinbago bowling attack kept a firm stranglehold on proceedings throughout.

The Knight Riders opened their innings with the familiar pair of Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine and they put on a partnership of 23 from 18 balls before Wahab Riaz trapped the former plumb in front.

It took the introduction of Tim Seifert for the Knight Riders innings to gain impetus after Tion Webster, Narine and Colin Munro had all fallen in consecutive overs.

Along with Kieron Pollard the pair put on 78 runs from 44 balls to help post a competitive total.

Just like the TKR innings, the Kings struggled to find any momentum in the first half of their reply amidst some exceptional and parsimonious bowling from Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein that left them needing an unlikely 82 runs from 36 balls.

Despite Andre Fletcher’s unbeaten 81 from 55 balls, three wickets by the tournament’s top wicket taker Ravi Rampaul ensured no one was able to stick with him to chase down the TKR total.

