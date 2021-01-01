Guyana Amazon Warriors win Super Over thriller Guyana Amazon Warriors claimed a stunning Super Over victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders at the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Sunil Narine bowled the Super Over for the Knight Riders and conceded just six runs. It was left to Romario Shepherd to bowl the Amazon Warriors' Super Over and he conceded just four runs to win the game for his team. Both teams finished on exactly 138/9 from their 20 overs with neither side consistently dominating with the bat. Knight Riders were favouries with five overs to go but some big hits from Nicholas Pooran and Shepherd tied up the game.

The Amazon Warriors got off to the perfect start with Lendl Simmons bowled by Chandrapaul Hemraj off the second ball of the innings. With two further TKR wickets inside the PowerPlay they would have been happier of the two teams after six overs, but it could have been even better. Two chances went down which prevented them from having even more success.

A partnership of 39 between Sunil Narine and Tion Webster looked promising before Narine was caught at mid-on attempting to hit over the top of the in field. When Webster was gone seven runs later it was left to Colin Munro and Tim Seifert to rebuild.

Munro top scored with 32 from 28 balls before he was dismissed by Imran Tahir when he caught a leading edge that was caught in the covers.

A steady flow of TKR wickets prevented them from really getting going but a sprightly 21 from nine balls from Isuru Udana took them to 138/9.

The Amazon Warriors chase also started with early wickets with Ravi Rampaul dismissing Hemraj and Odean Smith from successive balls to leave them 7/2 in the second over.

Shimron Hetmyer and Hafeez looked to rebuild but they were tied down by the TKR spinners. Hafeez was dismissed by Khary Pierre for 16 from 30 balls to leave the Amazon Warriors needing 100 runs from nine overs.

Pooran was dismissed by a stunning one handed grab by Akeal Hosein before Shepherd took the game deep with the bat. Amazon Warriors squeezed out the tie off the last ball before they claimed a famous win in the Super Over.

