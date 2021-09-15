Boyce and Grimmond included in 13-member West Indies Womens squad named for 4th ODI

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced the West Indies Women’s 13-member squad for the fourth CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa Women. The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG) on Thursday, September 16. First ball is 10am local time (9am Jamaica Time).

Left-arm spinner Qiana Joseph had been rested along with experienced middle-order batter Chedean Nation and off-spinning all-rounder Karishma Ramharack. Wicket-keeper Reniece Boyce and all-rounder Sheneta Grimmond have been added, while another all-rounder Chinelle Henry makes a return to the 13-member squad.

Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said: “The fourth and fifth ODIs will give the selectors an opportunity to have a look at some of the young players who have been on the bench and this would give a better assessment of the depth of the team. Qiana Joseph, who has been quite impressive with her left arm orthodox bowling and has played all six T20 and ODI matches so far, has been rested for this match. She has definitely been a find for the team. Rashada Williams also competently fitted into the opening batter position. As we prepare for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the players have these two final matches to dig deep and get some scores and fine-tune their bowling.”