Marlon Samuels charged under ICC's anti-corruption code

Marlon Samuels, the architect of West Indies' twin T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016, has been charged by the ICC's anti-corruption unit on four counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code. In a media statement on Wednesday, the ICC said the charges related to the T10 tournament conducted by the ECB.

Samuels has been charged for the following breaches:

Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefits that were made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

He has 14 days from September 21 to respond to the charges.

