CWI and Republic Bank launch new 5 For Fun childrens cricket format
Tue, Nov 9, '21
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI), and the Republic Bank Group have successfully completed the first trial edition of “5 for Fun” – a new and exciting cricket format designed to grow interest and participation in cricket for primary school-aged children. Republic Bank and CWI partnered to create and trial this unique 5-over, 5-player format of the game that sees CWI leveraging their extensive coaching and school’s development infrastructure and Republic Bank’s group-wide “Power to Make a Difference” programme.
“5 for Fun” is designed around the principles of fun, inclusion and equality. The ‘fun’ elements of the game are rooted in its speed, energy, and uncomplicated rules. Each 5 For Fun game involves five (5) players per team playing five (5) 6-ball overs each. Each batter faces an over from a single bowler. If a batter is ‘Out’, they will still face their allotted over, but 3 runs will be deducted from the team score. The ‘inclusion and equality’ elements ensure boys and girls of all abilities have the opportunity to play together as equals.
The “5 for Fun” pilot scheme started with zonal games held earlier this year in St Lucia. The finals took place recently at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, with the support of the St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) and the St Lucia Ministry of Education. Following the tournament, there was a special presentation ceremony where several enthusiastic players received their awards. It was attended by several senior Government officials, including Kenson Casimir, Minister of Sports; representatives of Republic Bank and members of the SLNCA.