Hayley Matthews claims Player-of-the-Month accolade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – West Indies Women stroke-maker Hayley Matthews has been named one of two International Cricket Council Players-of-the-Month for November.

The stylish right-hander earned the honour after strong performances in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan in Karachi last month, and in the aborted 50-overs ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

She beat out left-arm spinners Anam Amin of Pakistan and Nahida Akter of Bangladesh.

Australia opener David Warner captured the men's honour after dominating at the Twenty20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates, as his side lifted their first ever title.

The 23-year-old Matthews scored 141 runs at an average of 35 while taking nine wickets at 13 runs apiece with her steady off-spin, in the period under review.

