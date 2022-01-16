West Indies Womens squad named for ODI Series in South Africa

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel today named an 18-member squad for the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa Women at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 25 to February 7.

The touring squad sees a return for Afy Fletcher, the experienced leg-spinner and right-handed batter, who returns from maternity leave. The squad also includes three uncapped players: Kaysia Schultz, a left-arm orthodox bowler; Mandy Mangru, a right-handed batter; and Jannillea Glasgow, a right-arm medium pacer. The three newcomers were members of the West Indies Women’s A team which played against Pakistan Women’s A-Team last year.

Ann Browne-John, CWI’s Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, said: “The South Africa series comes at an opportune time as the team prepares for the upcoming World Cup. The squad has been preparing and building during the past year, even with the limitations caused by the pandemic and hopefully, they can put it all together. The return of the experienced Afy Fletcher brings added variety to the bowling particularly with the absence of Qiana Joseph who has been ruled out due to injury.”

Browne-John added: “In our drive to continue the expansion of our player pool, the panel has included three young, uncapped players. They are Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru as well as teenager Jannillea Glasgow. Exposure to international cricket at this time will most certainly give them the experience and match time needed to develop and grow their individual talents. The panel believes that this blend of youth and experience will work well as we continue our preparations for the World Cup.”

The West Indies Women are due to arrive in South Africa on January 16, where they will have a training camp ahead of the warm-up and four-match ODI series against the Proteas Women.

FULL SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (Captain)

Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser

Jannillea Glasgow

Chinelle Henry

Kycia Knight

Mandy Mangru

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Kaysia Schultz

Shakera Selman

Rashada Williams

