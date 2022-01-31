West Indies announce unchanged T20I squad for tour of India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today announced the West Indies Men’s T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming three-match series against India. The West Indies will visit India from February 6 to 20, where they will also play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The three T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI series which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

Lead Selector, the Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes said: “The team has been doing well in the Betway T20I Series against England in Barbados and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performances on the tour of India.”

FULL SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr

Full Match Schedule:

February 6: 1st ODI at Ahmedabad

February 9: 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad

February 11: 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad

February 16: 1st T20I at Kolkata

February 18: 2nd T20I at Kolkata

February 20: 3rd T20I at Kolkata

