Barbados among eight teams confirmed for Games
Fri, Feb 4, '22
Eight women’s teams will compete in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have announced.
Sri Lanka, Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa will participate in a Twenty20 tournament, which should also provide an opportunity to give the women’s game greater attention around the world.
Sri Lanka were the last team to confirm their places following a victory in the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
