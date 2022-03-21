Pakistan stun West Indies

Off-spinner Nida Dar took four wickets for 10 runs as previously winless Pakistan beat the West Indies by eight wickets Monday in a match shortened to 20 overs per side at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan’s battery of spin bowlers came into its own in sticky conditions at Seddon Park to deal a blow to the West Indies’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

The West Indies managed only 89-7 from their 20 overs and Pakistan surpassed that total with seven balls to spare, led by opener Muneeba Ali’s 37 from 43 balls in her first innings at the tournament.

Pakistan captain Bismah Mahroof made 20 and Omaima Sohail 22 in an unbroken partnership of 33 for the team’s first win at a World Cup in 13 years.

