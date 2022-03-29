Series triumph puts smile on Skerritt's face

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt has hailed “a remarkable three weeks of cricket” which culminated with West Indies' capture of the first-ever Richards-Botham Trophy here Sunday.

The home side trounced England by 10 wickets inside four days of the decisive third Test at the National Stadium, after chasing down a paltry 28, following the touring side's collapse for 120 in their second innings, approaching the first hour of the morning session.

England resumed the morning on 103 for eight with little hope of saving the game.

“On behalf on CWI and the West Indies supporters around the world, I want to express heartfelt congratulations to Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Head Coach Phil Simmons, and the entire team on what were truly outstanding efforts from start to finish,” said Skerritt, who was present for the contest.

