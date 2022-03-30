West Indies Women bow out of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after semi-final loss to Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand- West Indies Women suffered a 157-run defeat to Australia Women in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, ending their sensational run in the tournament.

In a mist and rain-reduced match of 45 overs, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alyssa Healy and Rachel Haynes 216-run opening partnership ensured Australia reached their 305/3 total from their allotted overs. Healy smashed seventeen fours and a six on her way to a top score of 129 from 107 deliveries. Haynes added 85 off 100 deliveries, while Beth Mooney finished on 46 not out. Bowling for the West Indies, Chinelle Henry finished with the best figures of 2/51, while Shamilia Connell had 1/45.

Only Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin managed to reach double figures in the West Indies run-chase. Taylor top-scored with 48 off 75 deliveries, which included four fours. Dottin 34 from 35 and Matthews 34 from 49, as the West Indies finished on 148 all out in 37 overs. Jess Jonassen had the best bowling figures for Australia with 2/14 followed by Megan Schutt with 1/8.

West Indies Captain, Stafanie Taylor said the team exceeded expectations, "No-one expected us to win the first two games and to be in the semi-finals. I think the way we played throughout the tournament had been really good. We had some downs and that happens but it's about learning and I believe that we are still learning and I'm proud of the way we played. We still have more to go and you'll see us around again."

Match Summary

Australia Women

305/3 (45 overs)

Alyssa Healy 129 Chinelle Henry 9-0-51-2

Rachel Haynes 85 Shamilia Connell 8-0-45-1

West Indies Women

148 all out (37 overs)

Stafanie Taylor 48 Jess Jonassen 5-0-14-2

Deandra Dottin 34 Megan Schutt 4-0-8-1

