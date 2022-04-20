Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket by announcing his decision on social media.

"After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in a video on Instagram. "As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding." Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments