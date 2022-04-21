CWI thanks Kieron Pollard for his contribution to West Indies cricket

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today thanked Kieron Pollard for his service to the West Indies Men’s Team for the past fifteen years, including as captain of the One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) teams since September 2019.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt said: “On behalf of everyone at CWI I would like to express our thanks to Kieron Pollard for his outstanding service to the West Indies ODI and T20I teams over the past fifteen (15) years. We respect his decision to retire from international cricket and are especially grateful for the high quality of leadership and commitment he invested in both West Indies teams since his appointment as our white-ball captain in September 2019. We wish him continued success in his career.”

The 34-year-old allrounder announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday after formally communicating his decision to CWI. During his career Pollard was one of the most powerful batters on the international stage and revolutionized the way T20 cricket was played. This was recently demonstrated when he struck six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua in March, 2021. His finest hour came in 2012 when he was a member of the West Indies team that won the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup when they defeated Sri Lanka in the Final at the Premadasa Stadium.

Pollard made his international debut for West Indies during the 2007 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and played 123 ODIs. He made 2,706 runs with a top score of 119 vs India in Chennai in 2011. He also took 55 wickets. He made his T20I debut against Australia at Kensington Oval in 2008 and appeared in 101 matches. He scored 1,569 runs – including 99 sixes, and also took 42 wickets. His top score was 75 not out against New Zealand in Auckland in 2020; while his best figures were 4-25 against Ireland at Warner Park, St Kitts in 2020.

2 comments