Dottin, Matthews to compete in Womens T20 Challenge in India

Following their participation in the just-concluded FairBreak Invitational—where they were both included in the Team of the Tournament—Barbadian and West Indies duo, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews will next fly to India to compete in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Dottin and Matthews are set to feature for the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, respectively.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity, respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium.

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies, and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

Read more at MostlyCricket

1 comments