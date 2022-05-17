Trinidad and Tobago women's cricketers to tour Barbados

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Women's Cricket Association has named a 14-member team for a May 18-26 tour of Barbados.

The women's team will play three T20s and two 50-over matches in preparation for the 2022 regional tournament in Guyana in June.

Additionally, the matches will form part of Barbados' ongoing preparation for participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8.

The TT squad includes off-spinner Karishma Ramharack who helped the West Indies reach the semifinals in the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year. Joining the team on tour is medium-pacer Anna-Marie Pereira, 22, who has been training with the national team for some time.

