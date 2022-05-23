Womens cricket returns with the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze in Guyana
Mon, May 23, '22
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies will be back in action as Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosts the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments in Guyana. The CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Everest Cricket Club, Enmore Cricket Ground and the Guyana National Stadium from June 7 to 17. The T20 Blaze event will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from June 19 to 25. There will be three matches per day – starting at 10am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm under lights at the Guyana National Stadium.
For this year’s CG Insurance Super50 and the T20 Blaze several world-class players will be representing their home territories in what promises to be a keenly contested three weeks of action. Barbados are defending champions in both formats.
This will mark a significant return as the women’s tournaments were not played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period CWI continued its investment in the development of women’s players and organized several high-performance camps at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and also hosted international series, including an inaugural Women’s “A” Team series, while the West Indies Women’s team also toured England, Pakistan and South Africa.
“We are delighted to see the return of the women’s regional tournament on our annual calendar as it is a crucial component of our cricket in the region. We are also pleased to have our international players in action on home soil playing with our regional players.” said Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket.
“Our women’s game is showing improvement, as was demonstrated with some good performances during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. Ideally we want to see further demonstration of that progress as we look to upcoming bilateral series and international events. Very importantly, the regional tournament will serve to identify players who could potentially graduate to our international squads in the near future.”
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE
CG Insurance Super50 Cup
All matches start 9:30am
Round 1: Tuesday, June 7
Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at Everest Cricket Club
Barbados v Guyana at Guyana National Stadium
Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at Enmore Cricket Ground
Round 2: Thursday, June 9
Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at Everest Cricket Club
Leeward Islands vs Barbados at Guyana National Stadium
Jamaica vs Windward Islands at Enmore Cricket Ground
Round 3: Sunday, June 12
Barbados v Windward Islands at Everest Cricket Club
Jamaica v Guyana at Guyana National Stadium
Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at Enmore Cricket Ground
Round 4: Tuesday, June 14
Jamaica v Barbados at Everest Cricket Club
Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at Guyana National Stadium
Guyana v Leeward Islands at Enmore Cricket Ground
Round 5: Friday, June 17
Jamaica v Leeward Islands at Everest Cricket Club
Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago at Guyana National Stadium
Windward Islands v Guyana at Enmore Cricket Ground
T20 Blaze
all matches at Guyana National Stadium
Round 1: Sunday, June 19
Leeward Islands v Windward Islands – 10am
Barbados v Guyana – 2:30pm
Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago – 7pm
Round 2: Monday June 20
Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana – 10am
Leeward Islands vs Barbados – 2:30pm
Jamaica vs Windward Islands – 7pm
Round 3: Wednesday, June 22
Barbados v Windward Islands – 10am
Jamaica v Guyana – 2:30pm
Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago – 7pm
Round 4: Thursday, June 23
Jamaica v Barbados – 10am
Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands – 2:30pm
Guyana v Leeward Islands – 7pm
Round 5: Saturday, June 25
Jamaica v Leeward Islands – 10am
Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago – 2:30pm
Windward Islands v Guyana – 7pm