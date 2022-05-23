Womens cricket returns with the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze in Guyana

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies will be back in action as Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosts the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments in Guyana. The CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Everest Cricket Club, Enmore Cricket Ground and the Guyana National Stadium from June 7 to 17. The T20 Blaze event will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from June 19 to 25. There will be three matches per day – starting at 10am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm under lights at the Guyana National Stadium.

For this year’s CG Insurance Super50 and the T20 Blaze several world-class players will be representing their home territories in what promises to be a keenly contested three weeks of action. Barbados are defending champions in both formats.

This will mark a significant return as the women’s tournaments were not played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period CWI continued its investment in the development of women’s players and organized several high-performance camps at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and also hosted international series, including an inaugural Women’s “A” Team series, while the West Indies Women’s team also toured England, Pakistan and South Africa.

“We are delighted to see the return of the women’s regional tournament on our annual calendar as it is a crucial component of our cricket in the region. We are also pleased to have our international players in action on home soil playing with our regional players.” said Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket.

“Our women’s game is showing improvement, as was demonstrated with some good performances during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. Ideally we want to see further demonstration of that progress as we look to upcoming bilateral series and international events. Very importantly, the regional tournament will serve to identify players who could potentially graduate to our international squads in the near future.”

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

CG Insurance Super50 Cup

All matches start 9:30am

Round 1: Tuesday, June 7

Leeward Islands v Windward Islands at Everest Cricket Club

Barbados v Guyana at Guyana National Stadium

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at Enmore Cricket Ground

Round 2: Thursday, June 9

Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana at Everest Cricket Club

Leeward Islands vs Barbados at Guyana National Stadium

Jamaica vs Windward Islands at Enmore Cricket Ground

Round 3: Sunday, June 12

Barbados v Windward Islands at Everest Cricket Club

Jamaica v Guyana at Guyana National Stadium

Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at Enmore Cricket Ground

Round 4: Tuesday, June 14

Jamaica v Barbados at Everest Cricket Club

Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands at Guyana National Stadium

Guyana v Leeward Islands at Enmore Cricket Ground

Round 5: Friday, June 17

Jamaica v Leeward Islands at Everest Cricket Club

Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago at Guyana National Stadium

Windward Islands v Guyana at Enmore Cricket Ground

T20 Blaze

all matches at Guyana National Stadium

Round 1: Sunday, June 19

Leeward Islands v Windward Islands – 10am

Barbados v Guyana – 2:30pm

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago – 7pm

Round 2: Monday June 20

Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – 7pm

Round 3: Wednesday, June 22

Barbados v Windward Islands – 10am

Jamaica v Guyana – 2:30pm

Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago – 7pm

Round 4: Thursday, June 23

Jamaica v Barbados – 10am

Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands – 2:30pm

Guyana v Leeward Islands – 7pm

Round 5: Saturday, June 25

Jamaica v Leeward Islands – 10am

Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago – 2:30pm

Windward Islands v Guyana – 7pm

