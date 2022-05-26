Ganga queries Queen's Park dominance on Red Force squad

FORMER Red Force captain and West Indies opener Daren Ganga is questioning why one club in Trinidad and Tobago gets the majority of the picks on the national men's cricket team.

In the last match, the Red Force played in the 2022 West Indies Four-Day Championship against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, ten players in the starting XI were Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) members. The match, which Red Force lost by 187 runs, ended on Saturday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Jason Mohammed, a PowerGen cricketer, was the only player in the starting XI who is not a member of QPCC. Red Force captain Imran Khan, who played for Central Sports this season, contracted covid19 before the match against Hurricanes and was ruled out.

