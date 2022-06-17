CPL 2022: St. Lucia Kings appoint Daren Sammy as Head Coach

Saint Lucia Kings is excited to announce that Daren Sammy will be the team’s head coach for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League.

Sammy has played a major role in bringing the Saint Lucia Kings to the finals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the CPL. Saint Lucia Kings is delighted to continue their partnership with Sammy who has been with the team since its inception and has held various positions with the franchise from player to captain, ambassador, assistant coach, and mentor.

Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd said “We’re very happy to have Daren onboard as the new head coach for Saint Lucia Kings. He has been an integral part of the team once as a player captain and mentor. Now he will be seen in a new role as its head coach and as always will continue to inspire the team and propel them to greater heights.

Read more at Newsroom

3 comments