Tournament Ambassador Chris Gayle to focus on 6IXTY in 2022.

The 6IXTY is delighted to announce that Chris Gayle, the leading T20 player of all time, will be the Brand Ambassador for the new 60-ball tournament which gets underway in St Kitts & Nevis on 24 August 2022.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Chris Gayle have confirmed that he will not play in CPL this year, to concentrate instead on The 6IXTY for the 2022 season. Gayle said: “I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock a third PowerPlay over.”

Gayle, the self-proclaimed Universe Boss, will be playing in the tournament and will be acting as host for the six teams. Gayle has the most runs, most hundreds, most sixes and the most scores of fifty or more in T20 cricket so he perfectly suits Cricket’s Power Game.

The tournament will feature six men’s teams and three women’s teams who will be fighting for their own version of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in Chris Gayle’s honour.



Gayle has been working with the tournament organizers to develop this innovative and exciting format. Fans can look forward to the following at The 6IXTY:

Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out

Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9

There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls

The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls

Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler

Chris Gayle said: “It is a great feeling to actually have a trophy named after The Universe Boss, something fantastic, and I am really and truly looking forward to it. I am sure people will ask if this is real, a trophy named for Chris Gayle. Yes, it is happening, and I am really happy about it. I am looking forward to all the innovations.”

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt said: “Chris has been the most prolific run-scorer in white-ball cricket and has served West Indies outstandingly well in all versions of the game. The 6IXTY is a perfect way to pay tribute to Chris and to thank him for his many years of entertainment for CPL and West Indian fans everywhere.”



Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “Chris Gayle has been such a huge part of the CPL’s success, and we are delighted he has agreed to be a big part for this exciting new opportunity for Caribbean cricket. There is no one who better represents Cricket’s Power Game, and partnering with him for this event is hugely exciting. We can’t wait to watch Chris smash even more sixes at The 6IXTY.”

