BARBADOS CROWNED CHAMPIONS OF CG UNITED SUPER50

PROVIDENCE, Guyana – Barbados successfully defended their CG United Women’s Super50 Cup title as they romped to a sensational eight-wicket win over Jamaica (via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern Method), in a rain-shortened 26-over per side match. The winners celebrated their third consecutive 50-over title in style, after they narrowly missed out on also taking the T20 Blaze title earlier this month.

It was the Bajan batting that took care of business on Saturday afternoon as they made light work of the target set by the Jamaicans. Once again, the opening pair got their team a solid start in their run-chase. Captain Hayley Matthews and experienced left-hander Kycia Knight added 56 for the first wicket in 11.4 overs. Matthews was the first to fall when she was bowled by Corrine Howell for 22, which came off 31 balls and included two fours.

