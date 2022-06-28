West Indies squads named for T20Is and CG United ODIs vs Bangladesh

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today announced the West Indies Men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International Series and the three-match CG United One-Day International Series against Bangladesh.

Rovman Powell has been announced as the new Vice Captain for the T20Is while left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy returns after recovering from injuries. There are also recalls for experienced wicket-keeper batter Devon Thomas and allrounder Keemo Paul. In the CG United ODI Series squad, there is a call-up for left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Lead Selectors the Most Honorable Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We know Rovman’s history. He has captained the West Indies before and is also the captain of his CPL franchise. Our role is to look at future leaders as well and we have identified a few, including himself, who we will be putting programmes around to ensure we keep them involved in that aspect of the cricket.”

“Thomas is a very versatile cricketer, who has been knocking on the door in all formats. He has been doing well in franchise cricket and with that level of talent, we must ensure we keep him interested. He brings a lot to the table and is basically a four-dimensional player, he can bat, and bowl, he is brilliant in the field, and he can keep wicket as well. McCoy has done exceptionally well in the IPL and enjoyed a successful stint in England as well, so we are confident that he is back to his best in terms of playing and fitness,” Haynes added.

“Generally, we have to start looking at the bigger picture of getting these players playing together as often as possible in preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later down in the year. We need to ensure we are fielding a very strong side for that tournament.”

The T20I Series opens with back-to-back matches on Saturday, 2 July and Sunday, 3 July at the Windsor Park in Dominica. This will see a return to international cricket at the fully refurbished venue, where international cricket is being hosted for the first time since the hurricane damage of 2017. The Series climaxes with the third and final match on Tuesday, 7 July at the Guyana National Stadium. The CG United ODI Series will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday, 10 July, Monday 13 July and Thursday, 16 July.

Online ticket sales are now live via the new WINDIES TICKETS service, presented by Mastercard, at www.tickets.windiestickets.com. Fans can purchase in advance without the need to travel to box offices to save tickets to their mobile phones which can then be presented for scanning at the stadium entrance. Fans who register for the WINDIES TICKETS service and purchase tickets will also receive offers and promotions for future games.

In Dominica, there is great excitement on the Nature Isle for the return of international cricket with tickets available in three price categories providing a range of viewing positions for every budget. Ticket prices range from US$6 (EC$15) for the Mound/Grounds, to US$15 (EC$40) for the standard seats and US$25 (EC$70) premium seating in the Shillingford Stand.

In Guyana, the prices will range from US$6 (GUY$1200) for the Mound/Grounds, to US$15 (GUY$3000) for the Orange Stand or US$25 (GUY$5000) for the best seats in the Red and Green Stands, as the fans in Guyana welcome the busiest “Summer of Cricket” to the South American mainland.

Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

FULL SQUADS

T20 Internationals

Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserve: Dominic Drakes

One-Day Internationals

Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

Reserve: Romario Shepherd

MATCH SCHEDULE – Bangladesh tour of West Indies

Padma Bridge – Dream Fulfilled – Friendship Test Series, presented by Walton

June 16-20: 1st Test – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – West Indies won by 7 wickets

June 24-28: 2nd Test – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia – West Indies won by 10 wickets

T20 International Series

July 2: 1st T20I – Windsor Park, Dominica. Local start time 1:30pm/12:30pm Jamaica

July 3: 2nd T20I – Windsor Park, Dominica Local start time 1:30 pm/12:30 pm Jamaica

July 7: 3rd T20I – Guyana Stadium, Guyana, Local start time 1:30 pm/12:30 pm Jamaica

CG United One-Day International Series

July 10: 1st CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana. Local start time 9:30 am/8:30 am Jamaica

July 13: 2nd CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana. Local start time 9:30 am/8:30 am Jamaica

July 16: 3rd CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana. Local start time 9:30 am/8:30 am Jamaica

