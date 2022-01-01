De Kock and Miller join Barbados Royals

The Barbados Royals have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on 31 August.

Quinton de Kock will appear at Hero CPL for the first time, bringing with him a huge amount of experience. De Kock has played more than 250 T20 matches for South Africa and franchises around the world.

He will be joined by fellow South African David Miller who will be playing for his third Hero CPL team having previously appeared for the Jamaican and Saint Lucian franchises. Miller has more than 8000 T20 runs at a strike rate of 138.

Pakistani batter Azam Khan is returning to the Royals for a second successive season having made his Hero CPL debut in 2021.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will be with the Royals in 2022 having previously played for the Jamaica Tallawahs. Mujeeb has raced to almost 200 T20 wickets and has become a sought-after bowler around the world.

The final overseas spot will be filled by South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch who recently joined the Rajasthan Royals at the India Premier League.

Expressing his thoughts on the team’s overseas signings, Head Coach Trevor Penney said: “We are delighted to have signed some of the best overseas players of the T20 format, who we feel will complement our retentions perfectly. Quinton is a proven match-winner who has delivered for both his country and all the franchises he’s played for around the world, and we are delighted that he’s chosen the Royals as the team to start his CPL journey at. On the other hand, having worked closely with David Miller and Corbin Bosch at the Rajasthan Royals, we know exactly what they bring to the table and at the same time, they also understand the philosophy of the Royals perfectly.

“We are also happy to have the energy and excitement that Azam Khan can bring to the group, having seen him perform for us last season. While Mujeeb ur Rahman is a world-class spinner who has made his name plying his trade in T20s globally and is a quality and potentially effective addition to our spin department. From my perspective, these signings are an indication of the kind of cricket we want to play here at Barbados, and I’m confident going into the drafts that we’re building a talented and dynamic squad to vie for the title this season,” added the 54-year-old Penney.

The Royals will have five more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast on 7 July at 9 am ECT.

BARBADOS ROYALS QUINTON DE KOCK (S) JASON HOLDER (R) DAVID MILLER (S) MUJEEB UR RAHMAN (S) OBED McCOY (S) KYLE MAYERS (R) AZAM KHAN (R) HAYDEN WALSH (R) OSHANE THOMAS (R) TO BE DRAFTED DEVON THOMAS (S) TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED CORBIN BOSCH (S) NYEEM YOUNG (R) TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED

(R) – Retained (S) – Signed

0 comments