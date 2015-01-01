Tahir and Shamsi with Amazon Warriors for 2022

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on 31 August.

Imran Tahir will be back with the Amazon Warriors for the fifth consecutive season. Tahir is the record wicket-taker for the franchise with 60 wickets from 43 matches.



Tahir will be joined by fellow South African wrist-spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who has Hero CPL experience with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots from 2015 to 2018. Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in T20 Internationals, has 33 wickets at the CPL.

The Amazon Warriors' batting is bolstered with the addition of South Africans Colin Ingram and Heinrich Klaasen and Ireland international Paul Stirling.

The Amazon Warriors will have six more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday – 7 July – at 9 am Eastern Caribbean Time.

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS IMRAN TAHIR (S) SHIMRON HETMYER (R) TABRAIZ SHAMSI (S) ODEAN SMITH (R) ROMARIO SHEPHERD (R) COLIN INGRAM (S) CHANDRAPAUL HEMRAJ (R) PAUL STIRLING (S) TO BE DRAFTED HEINRICH KLAASEN (S) KEEMO PAUL (S) TO BE DRAFTED GUDAKESH MOTIE (S) TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED

(R) – Retained (S) – Signed

