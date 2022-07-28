Gayle joins Patriots, Men's SKYEXCH 6IXTY squads confirmed

Chris Gayle has joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY which gets underway on 24 August at Warner Park, St Kitts. Gayle, brand ambassador and host for the 6IXTY, will be joined by some of the biggest names in cricket from across the Caribbean and around the world as this innovative new format gets underway for the first time. 

Gayle will be joined at the Patriots by exciting openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher as well as impressive South African youngster Dewald Brevis. 

The Barbados Royals team will have the talents of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Rakheem Cornwall along with overseas players Azam Khan, Harry Tector and Corbin Bosch.

The Jamaica Tallawahs team will feature captain Rovman Powell along with fellow Jamaicans Brandon King and Fabian Allen. Their overseas contingent will feature Mohammad Amir, Sandeep Lamicchane and Chris Green. 

Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling and Heinrich Klaasen will boost the batting of the Guyana Amazon Warriors with all-rounders Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd also in their squad. 

 

A powerful Trinbago Knight Riders line up will feature Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran along with Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul. They will also have Tim Seifert and Seekkuge Prasanna in their squad. 

The Saint Lucia Kings will feature Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams along with impressive young players Ackeem Auguste and Matthew Forde. New Zealander Scott Kuggeleijn will also be with the Kings for the 2022 6IXTY.

The tournament will see six men’s teams and three women’s teams competing for their own versions of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in honour of Chris Gayle and will feature a number of innovations to bring fans even closer to the action. 

BARBADOS ROYALS

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS

JASON HOLDER

ROVMAN POWELL 

SHIMRON HETMYER 

HARRY TECTOR

SANDEEP LAMICHHANE 

ODEAN SMITH

OBED McCOY

FABIAN ALLEN 

ROMARIO SHEPHERD 

KYLE MAYERS

IMAD WASIM 

COLIN INGRAM 

AZAM KHAN

BRANDON KING 

CHANDRAPAUL HEMRAJ

HAYDEN WALSH

KENNAR LEWIS 

SHAI HOPE

OSHANE THOMAS

MOHAMMAD AMIR 

PAUL STIRLING

RAHKEEM CORNWALL

SHAMARH BROOKS 

HEINRICH KLAASEN

DEVON THOMAS

MIGAEL PRETORIUS 

KEEMO PAUL

JOSHUA BISHOP

CHRIS GREEN 

JERMAINE BLACKWOOD 

JUSTIN GREAVES

RAYMON REIFER 

 GUDAKESH MOTIE

CORBIN BOSCH

JAMIE MERCHANT 

 VEERASAMMY PERMAUL

NYEEM YOUNG

AMIR JANGOO 

 JOHN CAMPBELL

TEDDY BISHOP

SHAMAR SPRINGER 

SHERMON LEWIS

RAMON SIMMONDS

NICHOLSON GORDON 

RONSFORD BEATON 

 

KIRK MCKENZIE 

MATTHEW NANDU 

 

JOSHUA JAMES 

JUNIOR SINCLAIR 

 

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS

SAINT LUCIA KINGS

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

CHRIS GAYLE 

ROSTON CHASE

KIERON POLLARD 

EVIN LEWIS 

JOHNSON CHARLES

ANDRE RUSSELL 

ANDRE FLETCHER 

KESRICK WILLIAMS

SUNIL NARINE 

QASIM AKRAM

ALZARRI JOSEPH

NICHOLAS POORAN 

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD 

SCOTT KUGGELEIJN

AKEAL HOSEIN 

DWAINE PRETORIUS 

MARK DEYAL

RAVI RAMPAUL

DARREN BRAVO 

JEAVOR ROYAL

TIM SEIFERT 

SHELDON COTTRELL 

MATTHEW FORDE

SEEKKUGE PRASANNA 

DOMINIC DRAKES 

ROSHON PRIMUS

JAYDEN SEALES 

DEWALD BREVIS 

RAVENDRA PERSAUD

ANDERSON PHILLIP  

IZHARULHAQ NAVEED 

JESSE BOOTAN

TION WEBSTER 

JOSHUA DA SILVA 

MCKENNY CLARKE

KHARY PIERRE 

JON RUSS JAGGESAR 

LEROY LUGG 

LEONARDO JULIEN

KEACY CARTY 

PRESTON MCSWEEN 

TERRANCE HINDS 

KELVIN PITTMAN 

LARRY EDWARDS 

SHAARON LEWIS  

JADEN CARMICHAEL 

ACKEEM AUGUSTE 

 

 

RIVALDO CLARKE 

 

 

Fans can look forward to the following at The 6IXTY: 

  • Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out
  • Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9
  • There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls
  • The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.
  • If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls 
  • Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler

