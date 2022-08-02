WIPA salutes Dottin on her retirement

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has saluted Deandra Jalisa Shakira Dottin on her retirement from International Cricket.

The Barbadian all-rounder is one of the leading cricketers in the West Indies Women’s team, having made her debut for the West Indies in 2008.

“We salute Deandra Dottin for fourteen years of stellar service to the West Indies. Deandra was a true match-winner for the West Indies and her numbers show that she is definitely a world-class player. We wish her all the best in her ongoing professional career and other future endeavours,” WIPA President and CEO Wavell Hinds said in a statement.

