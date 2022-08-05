Mindley keeps West Indies A competitive

FAST BOWLER Marquino Mindley’s early three-wicket burst took the headlines as West Indies ‘A’ grabbed the honours on a shortened opening day of the first four-day Test against Bangladesh ‘A’ here Thursday.

On a day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground when only 43 overs were possible because of a long break to deal with a dodgy bowler’s run-up, the visitors reached 135 for six after being sent in.

The 27-year-old Mindley finished with three for 43 – his wickets the first three to fall – as Bangladesh ‘A’ slumped to 43 for three.

Fellow seamer Justin Greaves provided support with two for 25.

