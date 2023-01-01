West Indies name Womens U19 squad to face USA U19s in Florida

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel today announced the West Indies Women’s U19 squad for their upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) Series against USA Women’s U19. The two teams will meet at the Broward County Stadium in Florida from 8 to 14 August.

The 12-member squad will be led by Ashmini Munisar with Shalini Samaroo as the vice-captain. The selectors originally named 15 players but three were unable to secure traveling visas to make the tour. Munisar is a right-handed batter and off-spinner, while Samaroo is a left-handed batter and off-spinner.

The team has a number of other exciting all-rounders, including Djenada Joseph, who was the leading run-maker in the CWI Rising Stars U19 T20 tournament played last month. The most experienced player is Zaida James, the left-handed batter, who was traveling reserve for the West Indies Women’s Senior team earlier this year. Last year she represented West Indies Women’s “A” Team against Pakistan “A” Team.

The Head Coach is Steve Liburd, the former Leeward Islands batsman and West Indies Men’s U19s Assistant Coach; with Merissa Aguilleira, the former West Indies Women’s captain, as the Team Manager.

Both teams have qualified for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup taking place in South Africa in January 2023 and this upcoming series will be ideal preparation for the global event.

Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector for West Indies Women said: “History has been created with the selection of this West Indies Under-19 team. No cricket tournaments were played during the pandemic, and it was therefore not only important, but also an eye-opener to view the girls in the recent U19 tournament. The selectors were extremely pleased with the quality of skill shown by these young players. The team has a good mix of batting and bowling including some left-handers.”

Browne-John added: “There are a few players including the captain Ashmini Munisar and Djenaba Joseph who recently played major roles for their senior teams in the regional tournament in Guyana. This series as well as a few other planned upcoming events would help the players in their development thrust as they prepare for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January.”

The first two games will be held under floodlights with 6:30pm starts on Monday 8 August and Tuesday 9 August. The remaining three matches in the series will all be daylight games with 10:30am starts on Thursday 11 August and Friday 12 before the fifth and final match of the series on Sunday 14 August.

FULL SQUAD

Ashmini Munisar (Captain)

Shalini Samaroo (Vice Captain)

Asabi Callender

Najanni Cumberbatch

Realeanna Grimmond

Zaida James

Djenaba Joseph

KD-Jazz Mitchell

Ashley Ramnath

Samara Ramnath

Shunelle Sawh

Kate Wilmot

Team Management

Steve Liburd (Head Coach)

Merissa Aguilleira (Team Manager)

Samantha Lynch (Assistant Coach)

Jamal Smith (Assistant Coach)

Asia Joseph (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

Tori-Ann Grant (Physiotherapist)

MATCH SCHEDULE – at Broward County Stadium

8 August: 1st Women’s U19 T20I – 6:30pm (5:30pm Jamaica)

9 August: 2nd Women’s U19 T20I – 6:30pm (5:30pm Jamaica)

11 August: 3rd Women’s U19 T20I – 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica)

12 August: 4th Women’s U19 T20I – 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica)

14 August: 5th Women’s U19 T20I – 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica)

