Torginol Paints announced as Official Paint of Hero CPL

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed Torginol Paints as the tournament’s Official Paint for the next three years.

Torginol Paints will be working with Hero CPL to bring colour to the Biggest Party in Sport with the company supporting the tournament with pitch markings across the region. Torginol will also be bringing colour to the fans with face-painting for supporters at the group games and finals in Guyana.



Torginol Paints is based in Guyana and has cemented its position as one of the premier paint manufacturers across the region.

Torginol Paints' CEO, Rakesh Puri, expressed his company's enthusiasm for the partnership. “We're pleased to be sponsoring the CPL, the league that has become the second most-watched Twenty20 tournament worldwide. Cricket is a huge part of life in Guyana and the Caribbean, and we're honoured to be a part of the CPL, which brings together fans from all over the world.”

Jamie Stewart, Hero CPL’s Commercial Director, said: “Hero CPL is all about colour, from our vibrant logo and graphics featuring the colours of Carnival, to the bright pigments of fan-filled stadiums around the region, and deep blues of the Caribbean Sea. We are delighted to welcome the colours of Torginol to the CPL family, as we celebrate the 10th year of world cricket’s most colourful event."

The 2022 Hero CPL will take place from 31 August to 30 September. The tournament will be played across four countries with games in St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

