West Indies name squad for CG United ODI Series vs New Zealand

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Cricket West Indies Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the squad for the CG United One-Day International Series against New Zealand. All three matches will be day/night matches played under floodlights at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 17, 19 and 21 August.

The three matches are West Indies’ last remaining three fixtures in the ICC ODI Super League as West Indies aim to automatically qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. West Indies will be seeking to win the CG United ODI Series to secure one of the automatic qualification places reserved for the top 7 teams in the ODI Super League table, excluding hosts India.

CWI’s Selection Panel named one newcomer to the squad in off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. He made his international debut in T20I cricket last year against Sri Lanka and has so far played six T20Is. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has been named in the 14-member squad and will have to undergo a fitness assessment on the finger injury sustained against India in the CG United ODI Series in Trinidad last month.

Allrounder Roston Chase is unavailable for selection due to injury while fellow allrounder Fabien Allen is also unavailable for personal reasons.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon Dr Desmond Haynes said: “As we stated before, we are looking to broaden the pool of players and we have decided to give Sinclair an opportunity in the CG United ODI Series against New Zealand. He has been in the system for a while and was also in the ‘A Team’ to play against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the upcoming series. We believe with his calm approach and skills he will do well in the matches against New Zealand.”

Haynes added: “New Zealand is a very good cricketing nation, and this will be a very competitive series. We have the confidence in the players selected that they will do very well. This is the last series of the international season at home, and it would be good to end with some solid performances as we continue to build towards the ICC World Cup in India next year.”

Fans can purchase their tickets at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/tickets avoiding the need to queue or travel and to choose their preferred seat. The Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, provides advance tickets for every West Indies home fixture, delivering tickets securely and directly to fans’ ticket accounts to store on their mobile devices or to print out for entry into to the stadium.

Additionally, fans can also purchase tickets from box offices at Kensington Oval leading up to each match day. For all matches, adults can purchase half price tickets for children under the age of 16 and seniors can also benefit from half price tickets too.

Fans in the West Indies can watch the CG United ODI Series exclusively live on ESPN Caribbean or listen to live radio commentary on the West Indies YouTube channel . Fans in New Zealand can watch exclusively live on Sky Sport.

FULL SQUAD

Nicholas Pooran (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Keacy Carty

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness)

Keemo Paul

Jayden Seales

Kevin Sinclair

MATCH SCHEDULE

Wednesday 17 August: 1st CG United ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Local start time 2pm/1pm Jamaica

Friday 19 August: 2nd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval. Local start time 2pm/1pm Jamaica

Sunday 21 August: 3rd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval. Local start time 2pm/1pm Jamaica

