West Indies Women to host New Zealand Women in Antigua

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- West Indies Women return to action on home soil when they host New Zealand Women in an eight-match white-ball tour from September 16 to October 6 in Antigua.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that the three CG United One-Day Internationals (ODI) and five T20 Internationals (T20I) will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The CG United ODI Series is scheduled for September 16, 19 and 22 and matches will start at 9.30am local time, 8.30amJamaica time. The T20Is are scheduled for September 26 to October 6. All of the T20Is will start at 1.00pm local time, midday Jamaica time, other than the 4th T20I on Tuesday, October 4 which will start at 10.00am local time, 9.00am Jamaica time.

For the CG United ODI Series, West Indies will be looking to build on the progress after reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. The team will then look to the five T20I matches as part of their preparations for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

Courtney Walsh, West Indies Women’s Head Coach, welcomed the tour and said they will have a keen eye on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. “I am very happy that we will be hosting New Zealand in the West Indies. They are a very competitive team, and this will make for a great series for our team. As it comes just after we’ve had the Women’s regional tournaments and the Women’s CPL, it will be a great fillip for our players,” Walsh said.

Walsh added, “We are currently holding another specialist camp including some new players, and after the Women’s CPL we will have a second camp in Antigua. In addition, the Lead Selector was with the West Indies U19 Women’s team for their series in Florida and have identified some exciting prospects to consider. So, we should have enough cricket before the New Zealand Series starts. Every series that we play we want to win, and we will be playing a positive brand of cricket. We will also have an eye on the T20 World Cup around the corner. So, this will give the squad a chance to showcase all their skills, and also give us, the coaching staff, a chance to look at what depth we have.”

Fans can purchase tickets online on the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard at tickets.windiestickets.com, from 3:00pm Wednesday August 17. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at $5.00USD or $15EC, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the 1st CG United ODI.

All eight matches will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CG United ODI Series

Friday 16 September: 1st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Monday 19 September: 2nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Thursday, 22 September: 3rd United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

T20I Series

Monday 26 September: 1st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time

Wednesday 28 September: 2nd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time

Saturday 1 October: 3rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time

Tuesday 4 October: 4th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time

Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time

