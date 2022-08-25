Kodali hat trick lights up day 2 of SKYEXCH 6IXTY

DAY 2 RESULTS:

Game 1: Guyana Amazon Warriors Men beat Saint Lucia Kings Men by 7 runs

Game 2: Jamaica Tallawahs Men beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men by 55 runs

Game 3: Trinbago Knight Riders Women beat Barbados Royals women by 29 runs

Game 4: Barbados Royals Men beat Trinbago Knight Riders Men by three wickets

Day two of the SKYECH 6IXTY saw the men’s teams join the party and a transformed Trinbago Knight Riders women’s team inspired by the return of their captain, Deandra Dottin.

The “World Boss” had been absent for yesterday’s two defeats but, having been cleared by medical staff, came out with intent. She led from the front smashing 45 from 33 and inspired her team to a crucial first win. While Dottin was impressive the day really belonged to 18-year-old Geetika Kodali, who took the first ever hat-trick of the 6IXTY as her team dominated the Barbados Royals and she finished with figures of 3/6.

For Kodali, who captains the USA U19 women’s team, this performance really put her on the map and showed the strength coming through the American system. Her performance today saw her dismiss some of the biggest names in the game. First, it was Hayley Matthews caught by Grimmond off a top-edge which she followed up with clean bowling of Britney Cooper. To top things off she then claimed the of the in-form Chloe Tryon stumped by Kycia Knight off a leg-side wide.

Trinbago Knight Riders had struggled on the first day of action, losing to the Royals by 28 runs in their opening game before falling 15 runs short against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Today they were inspired by the return of Dottin whose power-hitting at the top and a fifty partnership with Sune Luus helped them post 92/3 from their 10 overs. The Royals were rumbled by Kodali, Dottin and their renewed vigour and fell 29 runs short in their chase This means both teams have now won one and lost two and all is to play for.

Elsewhere day two of the SKYECH SIXTY also saw the men’s competition get underway. Up first the Amazon Warriors Men took on the Saint Lucia Kings Men and won by seven runs.

It was a prolific opening partnership between Shai Hope and Chandrapaul that kick-started the Warriors. Their combined 41 from 23 balls included four fours and two sixes and saw the extra PowerPlay over unlocked for the first time. But when the Warriors slumped to 56/4 after five overs, it was the power hitting of Odean Smith scoring 36 off 24 that helped them set the Kings 112 to win.

The Kings struggled to get going in their chase and lost their first wicket Johnson Charles after just eight balls when he was castled by Ronsford Beaton with the first ball of his spell. They continued to lose regular wickets much thanks to Waqar Salamkhiel who took 3/16 from his 12 balls. It was thanks to the efforts of Roshon Primus that the Kings fought to the end and needed 23 from the last ten balls. Needing eight from two Odean Smith held his nerve to destroy the stumps of Primus and end the Kings innings.

It was an impressive performance from the Jamaica Tallawahs Men who dominated St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to win by 55 runs. Batting displays from Fabian Allen (45 from 18), Rovman Powell (32 from 13) and Raymon Reifer (38 from 19) catapulted them to 139 before they lost their sixth wicket on the 59th ball. The Patriots had no reply and even the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, struggled to get going. Only young Dewald Brevis provided any resistance scoring 34 from 11, but it was the bowling prowess from Migael Pretorius, Nicholson Gordon and Jamie Merchant who took two each to clean up the Patriots.

The final SKYEXCH 6IXTY game of the day saw the Trinbago Knight Riders’ Men take on the Barbados Royals Men. The Knight Riders made a poor start to their innings and found themselves 27/3 inside three overs. Akeal Hosein’s quickfire 27 from 16 in the middle overs and some late muscle-flexing from Dre Russ helped elevate them to 75 but the final nail in the coffin of the innings was the run-out of Khary Pierre at 47 balls.

The Royals made light work of the chase and Corbin Bosch was a man on a mission. Despite early wickets falling around him, he lived up to his surname and dealt in boundaries before he was dismissed by Ravi Rampaul for 42 off 23. But the damage had been done and the Royals knocked off the chase in just 39 balls to win by three wickets.

