Hetmyer relishing Warriors captaincy opportunity

Guyana Amazon Warriors have made it to the knockouts of all nine editions of the CPL so far but have never won the title. This season, they have a chance to break that jinx and clinch their first trophy, in front of their home crowd. The prospect of Guyana hosting the CPL final for the first time has raised the expectations of the fans. The tournament being played just one month out from the next T20 World Cup has raised the jeopardy for the players.

But Shimron Hetmyer, Amazon Warriors’ new captain, is letting none of that cloud his mind.

“I actually see it as a challenge and I relish challenges,” Hetmyer said during a virtual media interaction. “Want to really perform and do the best for my team because I know once I do half of my best or even my best, we will get there to a decent score more times than not. So, it’s really for me to focus on how I go about doing that and how I go about setting up an innings and just being out in the crease for as long as possible and not thinking too far ahead to the World Cup."

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments