Rashid Khan and Adam Hose to play at Hero CPL 2022

Rashid Khan will be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The hugely experienced Afghan leg-spinner will be replacing Wanindu Hasaranga who is no longer available for this year’s tournament.

English top-order batter Adam Hose will also be coming to the Hero CPL, joining the Saint Lucia Kings. Hose, who has scored 2381 T20 runs at an average of 32.17, will replace Tim David who has been called up for international duty with Australia.

