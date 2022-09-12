MATTHEWS LEADS WEST INDIES WOMENS CG UNITED ODI SQUAD AGAINST NEW ZEALAND

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced a seventeen-member provisional squad to take on New Zealand Women in three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 16-22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Newly appointed captain Hayley Matthews leads the squad which sees the return of the experienced Natasha McLean. The squad was selected with the consideration of performances in the recently concluded Skyexch 6ixty and the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) tournaments.

A match-day squad of 13 players will be selected ahead of each CG United ODI. ​ The CG United ODI Series is scheduled for September 16, 18 and 22 with matches starting at 9.30am local time, 8.30am Jamaica time. The T20 Internationals (T20Is) are scheduled for September 25 to October 6. All of the T20Is will start at 1.30pm local time, 12:30pm Jamaica time, other than the 4th T20I on Tuesday, October 4 which will start at 10.00am local time, 9.00am Jamaica time.

For the CG United ODI Series, West Indies will be looking to build on the progress after reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. The team will then look to the five T20I matches as part of their preparations for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

Mandy Mangru and Kaysia Schultz have also joined the players in Antigua for a ten-day training camp led by Head Coach Courtney Walsh.

CWI’s Lead Selector for women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John, said “The New Zealand series is very important on the women’s cricket landscape not only because it starts a new cycle, but also because it is part of the preparation leading towards the T20 World Cup in South Africa.”

Browne-John added, “With a few senior players unavailable at this time, for different reasons, like the experienced Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight and recently retired Deandra Dottin, the selectors were still able to get a blend of senior and developing players including Under-19 player Jannillea Glasgow and returning players Natasha McLean and Sheneta Grimmond. Ultimately, we believe that captain Hayley Matthews, in her first series, will have a promising squad of players to start building with.”

Fans can purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard,. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00

All eight matches will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

FULL SQUAD

Hayley Matthews (cpt) Aaliyah Alleyne Shemaine Campbelle Shamilia Connell Afy Fletcher Cherry Ann Fraser Shabika Gajnabi Jannillea Glasgow Sheneta Grimmond Chinelle Henry Kyshona Knight Natasha McLean Chedean Nation Karishma Ramharack Shakera Selman Stafanie Taylor Rashada Williams

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CG United ODI Series

Friday 16 September: 1st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Sunday 18 September: 2nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Thursday 22 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

T20I Series

Sunday 25 September: 1st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Wednesday 28 September: 2nd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Saturday 1 October: 3rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Tuesday 4 October: 4th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time

Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

