West Indies name squad for ICC Mens T20 World Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Selection Panel today announced the West Indies squad for the upcoming International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup. The panel confirmed the fifteen (15) players who represent the West Indies for the eighth ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The West Indies are the only team to have won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup twice, in Sri Lanka in 2012 and in India in 2016. The West Indies campaign to win an unprecedented third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title starts on October 17, when they take on Scotland in first of three Group B fixtures played at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, Tasmania to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament. Nicholas Pooran leads the West Indies in his first World Cup as captain, with Rovman Powell as vice-captain.

Left-hand opening batter Evin Lewis has been recalled for the first time since the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Two uncapped players have been selected; right-arm leg-spinner allrounder Yannic Cariah and left-arm batting allrounder Raymon Reifer.

The Most Honourable Dr. Desmond Haynes, CWI’s Lead Selector said: “We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies. In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well. I said at the beginning of my tenure that I would be interested in giving players the opportunity and I think I have been consistent in doing that. I believe it is a very good team we have selected, and it is a team that will compete, given that we have to qualify from Round 1 into the Super12s.”

Dr. Haynes added: “ There are players who did not make the team and I hope they will continue to work hard and perform to their best in the CPL and the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup; because you never know what can happen in case of injuries or any other unforeseen situations where we might need to call up players as replacements.”

West Indies will face Zimbabwe on October 19 and then Ireland on October 21 with the top two teams from Group B joining the Super 12s, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia. ​ The top two teams from each Super12 group will advance to the semi-finals on November 9 and 10.

Before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the West Indies will meet home team Australia in a two-match bilateral T20 International (T20I) series on October 5 at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast and on October 7 at the historical Gabba, in Brisbane.

WEST INDIES ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

FULL SQUAD

NICHOLAS POORAN - Captain ROVMAN POWELL – Vice captain YANNIC CARIAH JOHNSON CHARLES SHELDON COTTRELL SHIMRON HETMYER JASON HOLDER AKEAL HOSEIN ALZARRI JOSEPH BRANDON KING EVIN LEWIS KYLE MAYERS OBED McCOY RAYMON REIFER ODEAN SMITH

MATCH SCHEDULE

T20 International Series, Australia vs West Indies

October 5: 1st T20I, Australia vs West Indies, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

October 7: 2nd T20I, Australia vs West Indies, The Gabba, Brisbane

ICC MEN’s T20 WORLD CUP 2022, Australia

Round 1 - Groups

Group A: Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and Namibia

​Group B: Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Ireland

(Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12s)

Round 1 - Match Schedule (all played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart).

October 17: West Indies v Scotland, 15h00 Australia time, 00h00 Eastern Caribbean time, 23h00 Jamaica time (16 October)

October 19: West Indies v Zimbabwe, 19h00 Australia time, 04h00 Eastern Caribbean time, 03h00 Jamaica time

October 21: West Indies v Ireland, 15h00 Australia time, 00h00 Eastern Caribbean time, 23h00 Jamaica time (20 October)

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A1 and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, Pakistan, South Africa, A2 and B1.

(Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)

​

SEMI-FINALS

November 9: ​ SCG, Sydney

November 10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

FINAL

November 13: MCG, Melbourne

