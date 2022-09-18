13-member West Indies Womens squad selected for 1st and 2nd ODIs against New Zealand Women

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced the 13-member squad for the first two CG United One Day International (ODI) matches against New Zealand Women to be played from September 19 to 25 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Experienced right-handed/wicketkeeper batter Natasha McLean makes a return to the West Indies Women’s team since she last played the five-match T20I series against England in Derby in 2020. Shemaine Campbelle, initially named in the 17-member squad has unfortunately been ruled out of the full eight-match white ball Series with an injury.

Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said: “The CG United ODI Seriesagainst New Zealand is another opportunity to continue to build the team. The panel once again has blended developing and senior players. Unfortunately, Shemaine Campbelle has been ruled out of the series through injury. While this is a blow to both the batting and wicket keeping departments, it allows the upcoming wicket keepers to showcase their talent. It is hoped that particularly the batters will use this CG United ODI series to get some big scores which will boost confidence.”

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

West Indies Women’s squad for 1st and 2nd CG United ODIs

FULL SQUAD

1. ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews (Captain)

2. ​ ​ ​ Aaliyah Alleyne

3. ​ ​ ​ Shamilia Connell

4. ​ ​ ​ Afy Fletcher

5. ​ ​ ​ Shabika Gajnabi

6. ​ ​ ​ Chinelle Henry

7. ​ ​ ​ ​ Kyshona Knight

8. ​ ​ ​ Natasha McLean

9. ​ ​ ​ Chedean Nation

10. ​ Karishma Ramharack

11. ​ Shakera Selman (Vice Captain)

12. ​ Stafanie Taylor

13. ​ Rashada Williams

Reserves

Cherry Ann Fraser

Sheneta Grimmond

Jannillea Glasgow

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CG United ODI Series

Monday 19 September: 1st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Thursday 22 September: 2nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Sunday 25 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

T20I Series

Wednesday 28 September: 1st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Saturday 1 October: 2nd T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/11:00amm Jamaica time

Sunday 2 October: 3rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Wednesday 5 October: 4th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time

Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

0 comments